Economy
Royalty is not a tax: SC ruling deals a financial blow to mining firms
Krishna Yadav , Naman Suri 6 min read 26 Jul 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Summary
- The judgement gives states the authority to impose additional taxes on top of existing royalties, thereby increasing the financial burdens on companies operating in the mining sector.
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court judgement, which affirmed states' power to tax mineral rights and clarified that royalties paid by mining operators to the Centre do not qualify as taxes, could cost companies an extra ₹98,000 crore, according to experts.
