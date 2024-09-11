Economy
SC to decide fate of ₹20,000-23,000 crore of tax notices dating back 18 years
Krishna Yadav 6 min read 11 Sep 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Summary
- The case going back to 2006 involves major companies such as Canon, Sony, Samsung, Vodafone Idea , and Adani Enterprises.
Thousands of tax notices, worth to ₹23,000 crore and hanging fire for 18 years are finally set to have their fate decided by the Supreme Court in a sticky legal battle that will decide whether the Department of Revenue Intelligence has the power to issue such notices.
