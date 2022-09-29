Surge in GST collections more due to higher inflation: India Ratings

It said that with the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions, the consumption demand is indeed expected to normalize, but the ‘K-shaped’ recovery is not allowing the consumption demand to become broad based. “Thus, while there is visibility in growth of high-ticket consumption goods, items of mass consumption are still suffering. Such a recovery is also not helping wage growth especially of the population that is part of the lower half of the income pyramid," the note said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}