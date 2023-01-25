Surge in hiring by small business complicates Fed’s effort to cool economy

Small businesses generally rely on what consumers are buying right now to determine whether to increase or decrease their head counts. Data show Americans are slowing down but still spending a lot. U.S. retail sales declined month over month in consecutive months at the end of 2022 for the first time since November and December 2020. But November and December’s readings were still up 7.6% and 6%, respectively, from their 2021 levels.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}