MUMBAI: The unabated surge in domestic equities and asset price inflation despite the economic contraction in the wake of the pandemic poses the risk of a bubble, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its 2020-21 annual report, released on Thursday.

The benchmark equity index, Sensex, crossed the 50,000-mark on 21 January and touched a peak of 52,154 on 15 February. This represented a 100.7% increase from the slump just before beginning of the nationwide lockdown and a 68% increase over the year 2020-21.

“This order of asset price inflation in the context of the estimated 8% contraction in GDP in 2020-21 poses the risk of a bubble," the report said.

Citing literature on the subject, the central bank said there are several fundamental determinants of equity prices, like gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, and money supply. It also said mathematical models suggest that stock price index is mainly driven by money supply and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investments. Economic prospects, it said, also contribute to movement in the stock market, but the impact is relatively less compared to money supply and FPI.

RBI explained that since liquidity injected to support economic recovery can lead to unintended consequences in the form of inflationary asset prices, liquidity support cannot be expected to be unrestrained and indefinite.

“…and may require calibrated unwinding once the pandemic waves are flattened and real economy is firmly on recovery path," it said. To be sure, RBI governor has maintained in recent policy statements and press interactions that the RBI will remain accommodative as long as it is required, to sustain growth.

Earlier this year, the RBI also made it clear that that there was a growing disconnect between certain segments of the financial markets and the real economy.

“Even considering the above expectations earning growth of the corporates, the stock prices cannot be explained by fundamentals alone. Present valuations, as in the past, are supported by improved corporate earnings," RBI said on Thursday.





