Surge in stock markets despite economic downturn poses risk of bubble: RBI

Citing literature on the subject, the central bank said there are several fundamental determinants of equity prices, like gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, and money supply. It also said mathematical models suggest that stock price index is mainly driven by money supply and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investments. Economic prospects, it said, also contribute to movement in the stock market, but the impact is relatively less compared to money supply and FPI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}