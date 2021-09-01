Surging covid-19 cases hammer Asian factories

There were also indications in the latest data that global demand for some goods is starting to tail off as consumers in the West spend more on services like travel and eating in restaurants, or curb expenditures because of worries about the Delta variant. While any sustained drop-off in demand could make it easier for Asian factories to catch up, easing some supply-chain problems, it could also take some of the steam out of the region’s recoveries, which were powered by stronger-than-expected export demand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}