Surprise GDP growth casts a cloud over December rate cut
Hopes of an interest rate cut this week are receding—Given record low inflation and high GDP growth, the majority of economists in a Mint poll believe that the MPC may leave the repo rate untouched this week. The rest have reasons to think there will still be an interest rate cut.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep the policy rate unchanged on 5 December, even as a sizable minority of economists argues that the space created by softening inflation and moderating nominal growth warrants another rate cut.