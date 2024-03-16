Suspense builds for Fed as growth downshifts and inflation lingers

But investors should keep the bigger picture in mind. Growth, while coming off the boil, is still solid. And inflation is well below where it was just a few months ago. Taking into account the latest consumer and producer inflation readings, economists at Goldman Sachs inched up their estimate for the February core personal-consumption expenditures price index, the inflation measure favored by the Fed, by 0.02 percentage point. They now expect it rose 2.8% in February from a year earlier. That would be unchanged from January, but down from 3.2% as recently as November. Meanwhile they expect first-quarter gross domestic product growth of 1.7% on an annualized basis, down from an earlier estimate of 2.1%.