Sustainability has become value driver for PE cos: BCG

“Let’s just take a simple example: if you are a B2B supplier of a large corporation, and if you manage to transform your operations and reduce your CO2 emissions, then you are a powerful lever for your large corporate clients to manage some of their pain points and reduce its scope three carbon emissions. By doing so, you add value to your customer. And by adding value, you can increase your share of business with the client, and you can also translate that into an economic equation because, at some point, there is a value for that. So you can create value through transition," he said.