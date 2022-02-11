Sustainable recovery was a key objective of the budget for the year starting 1 April, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her response to the budget discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Union budget aims to stabilize the economy, bring predictability to taxation, and provide a vision for India at 100 years of Independence, she said.

“The budget aims at continuity by giving stimulus through public expenditure. We also wanted to underline the stability at a time when the economy must grow at a good pace," Sitharaman said.

The finance minister said providing stability and predictability was a crucial requirement as the economy recovers from the pandemic’s third wave.

“Sustainable growth is what is going to ensure that India remains on the top, and unless that level of growth is maintained, we are not going to have the trickle-down effect on the economy and the benefits of the economy reaching the poorest of the poor," she said.

The finance minister emphasized that infrastructure spending, disinvestment, privatization, ease of doing business, and adapting technology are the key instruments for India to grow in the next 25 years.

“Another thing that continues with the growth focus is, in order to attain growth, we wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infrastructure for a modern India," Sitharaman said.

She said it was important to have a vision for the next 25 years, which the government has termed Amrit Kaal.

Sitharaman pointed to the increase in job creation because of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The government expects to create six million jobs through the scheme. She added that the government was also taking other steps, such as spending on infrastructure to add to employment generation.

She cited the latest periodic labour force survey, which shows the urban unemployment rate from January to March of 2021 declined to the pre-pandemic level of 9% after peaking at 20.8%. “Now it has already come down. The unemployment issue is addressed, and unemployment numbers are coming down," she added.

The finance minister further stated that the government chose to go through the capital expenditure route versus the revenue expenditure route as investments in infrastructure create a higher multiplier effect in the economy.

Sitharaman reiterated that the government has better managed the economy than its predecessor by keeping inflation under control despite the pandemic. She said inflation touched double digits during the global financial crisis when the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power. This, she claimed, led to India being described as one of the fragile-five economies.

The finance minister said the economic contraction of 6.6% during the pandemic in 2020-21 led to a loss of ₹9.57 trillion for the economy, which is far sharper than the ₹2.12 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP) growth that was lost in the 2008-09 global financial crisis. Still, the current government was able to contain Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation to within 6.2% as opposed to inflation ballooning to 9.1% during the global financial crisis.

Sitharaman added that the government was taking additional measures to keep consumer inflation under control by importing more edible oil and removing the restriction on imports of pulses. “More needs to be done; we will do more," she said.

