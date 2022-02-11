Sustainable recovery a key objective of the budget: FM

The finance minister said the economic contraction of 6.6% during the pandemic in 2020-21 led to a loss of ₹9.57 trillion for the economy, which is far sharper than the ₹2.12 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP) growth that was lost in the 2008-09 global financial crisis. Still, the current government was able to contain Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation to within 6.2% as opposed to inflation ballooning to 9.1% during the global financial crisis.