Sustained luxury demand sparks global interest

Sustained luxury demand sparks global interest3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Richemont-owned watchmaker Panerai, for instance, has initiated an exclusive preview of its latest luxury watches in India this month to gauge buyer interest in the newest additions to its ‘Radiomir’ and ‘Luminor Due’ collections, some of which are priced as high as ₹50 lakh per piece
NEW DELHI : With India set to experience one of the fastest growth rates in luxury goods consumption, several global luxury companies are introducing their latest and best collections in the country.
