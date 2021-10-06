Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the challenging task for the developing countries would be to sustain growth momentum while balancing the development priorities and preparing for future safeguarding against systemic risks such as climate change.

“As the global economy works towards gaining and sustaining its recovery momentum, divergences remain between and within economies and sectors due to lack of policy space and pre-existing faultlines," Sitharaman said while speaking at a G20 conference organized by New Delhi based think tank ICRIER ahead of India’s presidency in 2023.

Sitharaman said the G20 is not only working towards recovering from present crisis but has also begun working on strengthening future pandemic preparedness and response. “While doing so we continue working on long term reform agendas such as facilitating advanced and well-functioning infrastructure particularly inclusive and digital infrastructure, channeling of financing for achieving sustainable development goals, and strengthening long term financial resilience and supportive inclusive growth," she added.

However, Sitharaman cautioned that the future work of G20 is going to be challenging. “We have just entered the most transformative decade of this era. At this time the role of G20 in voicing the concerns of those who are most vulnerable and most impacted in this multilateral policy space will be put to a test. In some cases international discourse may be subjected to rising polarization. Going forward, we at the G20 will need to be more proactive in delivering inclusive, just and fair outcomes," she said.

Finance minister said India’s G20 presidency in 2023 provides an excellent platform for India to voice its vision regarding a future reflecting sustainability, inclusiveness, innovation and justice. “The themes and priorities that India places before the G20 shall reflect those issues wherein advanced and emerging market economies can jointly work enabling the G20 to play a more constructive role in global policy discourse, reaffirm the multilateral cooperation, ensure multilateralism leads to expansion of opportunities as well as give direction for the G20 to reach out to the global community beyond the G20 membership and work towards realistic ambitions," she added.

Additionlly, Sitharaman said India is working towards identifying the vaccum areas in international policy coordination. “These could be in the area of building resilience or reforming long awaited systems or creating new effective global institutions or even strengthening the mandate, reach and effectiveness of the existing ones such as the FATF and also the IMF," she said.

India would also like to carry forward some legacy items of work in finance track and bring in some new topics that will be of relevance in 2023, Sitharaman said. “Needs of the post covid world will have to be addressed. I also anticipate two pillar solutions on international taxation issues would reach an advance implementation stage which India will have to pilot. Similarly, G20 could also want to look at how the project of making cross border payments easier, faster and cheaper is progressing," she added.

Speaking at the event, trade minister and G20 sherpa Piyush Goyal said he is going to promote prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of One Earth, One Health. “The reform of multilateral system such as WTO is also priority before the G20 countries and India is playing an important role in working towards resolving some of these conflicts. We believe we have to strengthen global institutions like the World Bank, the WTO, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and all of us have to work towards a better future of these organizations. We shall all work towards this common agenda, building synergies with like minded partner countries to bring out a strong future agenda for all G20 countries, be it climate action, be it food security, be it energy sufficiency, be it transparent, honest rules based trading systems in the world," he added.

