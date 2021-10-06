Sustaining growth momentum key challenge for developing countries: Sitharaman

Speaking at the event, trade minister and G20 sherpa Piyush Goyal said he is going to promote prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of One Earth, One Health. “The reform of multilateral system such as WTO is also priority before the G20 countries and India is playing an important role in working towards resolving some of these conflicts. We believe we have to strengthen global institutions like the World Bank, the WTO, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and all of us have to work towards a better future of these organizations. We shall all work towards this common agenda, building synergies with like minded partner countries to bring out a strong future agenda for all G20 countries, be it climate action, be it food security, be it energy sufficiency, be it transparent, honest rules based trading systems in the world," he added.