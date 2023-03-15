SVB collapse calls for finance rethink financial: Nobel prize winner Stiglitz3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:59 PM IST
- 'Before the SVB collapse, there had been very little discussion about how technology had changed the probability of bank runs. But now there's a lot of discussion,' says Stiglitz.
In the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank that has shaken world markets, Nobel economics prize laureate Joseph Stiglitz told AFP that US authorities "did the right thing" to protect deposits but said the financial system needs a rethink.
