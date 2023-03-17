SVB crisis tests India’s new finance hub potential

This week, many Indian startups rushed to open new bank accounts in India’s Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, known as GIFT city, once they regained access to their SVB deposits. Accounts set up within the hub’s International Financial Services Center, or IFSC, are free of India’s stringent capital controls since the funds are held in U.S. dollars. And at a time when U.S. banks are under pressure, accounts in GIFT city remain within the safety net of capital adequacy norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

