Swadeshi shopping to winter tourism, Modi urges support for India-made goods

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the country's push for consumption of locally-made products, and asked citizens to continue buying and selling products made in India, especially as a new wave of shopping is set to begin in the coming days for Christmas and New Year.

Modi also highlighted that India achieved a record 357 million tonnes of food grain production in 2025, a 100-million-tonne rise in 10 years.

India’s kharif food grain output is expected to rise to 173.33 million tonnes in 2025-26, as plentiful monsoon rains boosted acreage and yields, the first advance estimates released by the Union agriculture ministry said on 26 November.

Speaking in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address to the nation, Modi noted India's strides in the fields of technology, sports, agriculture, and defence engineering, and urged people to consider the Himalayas for their winter holidays, emphasizing the country's potential for winter tourism.

"I am happy that millions of people in the country have made the spirit of 'vocal for local' a part of their lives. This year, when you went to the market for festive shopping, you must have noticed one thing. People's preferences, and the goods brought into their homes, clearly indicated that the country was returning to Swadeshi," said Modi. "People were willingly choosing Indian products." Even the smallest shopkeeper felt this change. This time, the youth also gave a boost to the 'vocal for local' campaign, he said.

As a wave of consumption is about to begin for Christmas and New year, Modi reiterated his call for consuming indigenous products. "I will remind you again, remember the mantra of 'vocal for local', buy only what is made in the country, sell only what bears the hard work by a citizen of the country," he said.

Domestic consumption Modi's remarks follow a months-long campaign to boost domestic consumption. In his Independence Day speech on 15 August, Modi had announced major reforms in the country's indirect tax system, and urged citizens to consume 'Swadeshi', locally-made products. These reforms, implemented in September, cut the goods and services tax (GST) rate on many products and services, boosting consumption significantly.

India's economy expanded by 8.2% July-September period, beating estimates and growing at the fastest pace in six quarters. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) had grown 5.6% in the same quarter last year, and 7.8% in the previous (April-June) quarter of this fiscal year. The robust expansion was driven by manufacturing, financial services, and consumption, along with a low-base effect and low inflation.

The prime minister also listed the various artefacts that he has presented to several world leaders as gifts, reiterating the 'vocal for local' sentiment. For instance, Modi gifted the president of South Africa a bronze Nataraja statue from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, while the Canadian prime minister was presented a silver horse replica from Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Modi said the prime minister of Japan was gifted a silver Buddha replica, which showcased the intricacies of the renowned silver crafts of Telangana's Karimnagar. The Italian prime minister was gifted a silver mirror with floral motifs, also from Karimnagar. The prime minister of Australia also received a brass urli, a piece of craft from Mannar, Kerala.

"My aim was to make the world aware of Indian crafts, art, and traditions, and to provide a global platform to the talent of our artisans," said the Indian prime minister.

Modi also said he was impressed by the progress made in India's southern region in the field of natural farming. Natural farming refers to a chemical-free method of agriculture that integrates crops, trees and livestock while relying on on-farm inputs.

He also said that India's honey production had doubled over the past 11 years, from 76,000 tonnes to over 150,000 tonnes today, and that honey exports have also risen three-fold in this period. He also mentioned the 'sulai' variant of honey, native to Jammu and Kashmir, which received the geographical indication (GI) tag in 2023.

Modi also spoke about the progress being made in the country's tech sector, illustrated by a complex drone-manoeuvring competition organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) where a Pune-based team managed to navigate a drone in simulated Mars-like conditions. He also said the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 moon explorer, after its preceding mission lost contact, showed the dedication of the country's youth.

The induction of INS Mahe in the Indian navy in Mumbai would strengthen the nation's security ecosystem, he said. "it is named 'Mahe' after the place Mahe (a small town in Puducherry), which has a rich historical heritage. Many in Kerala and Tamil Nadu noted that the warship's crest resembles the traditional flexible sword of Urumi and Kalaripayattu," said Modi, adding that India's navy is moving towards self-reliance.

He also urged Indians to consider Himalayan trips in the winter, as the country has potential for winter tourism also. "We have mountains, culture, and endless possibilities for adventure," he said. Destinations like Auli, Munsyari, Chopta, and Deyara are gaining popularity during the winter season, he said.

Modi added that the 'Wed in India' campaign is gaining traction, especially during the winter, making the hills a popular choice for destination weddings.