Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, others to contribute up to 2% of annual turnover as India unveils new labour codes.

Online food delivery, e-commerce and quick-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto are among several others who will now have to allocate up to 2% of their annual turnover towards the gig and platform workers as India unveils new labour codes on 21 November 2025.

On Friday, India announced four Labour Codes, which will come into effect on an immediate basis from 21 November 2025. The Labour Codes will rationalise the 29 existing labour laws in the country.

Through this move, India has also officially defined “gig workers”, “platform workers”, and “aggregators” for the first time under the new Labour Codes.

The Indian government announced that under the Code on Social Security, 2020, all workers, including the gig and platform workers, will now get social security coverage under the newly proposed Labour Code reforms.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment also announced that under the new reforms, all workers will get PF, ESIC, insurance, and other social security benefits, compared to their current limited social security coverage.

What will the companies do? The new Labour Code mandates that the aggregator companies which extend employment to the gig and platform workers will not have to contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover towards the workers.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment also highlighted that the amount which will be payable by the companies to these workers will have an upper limit of 5% for allocation towards gig and platform workers.

“Aggregators must contribute 1–2% of the annual turnover, capped at 5% of the amount paid/payable to gig and platform workers,” said the Ministry of Labour and Employment in its official announcement.

According to the release, the Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN) also seeks to make welfare benefits, along with full portability, easily accessible to the gig and platform workers across the states of India, regardless of any migration.

“For employers, this is the moment to proactively reassess workforce structures, update employment documentation and realign compliance systems to ensure a smooth, risk-free transition to the new regime,” said Pooja Ramchandani, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

India's plan behind Labour Codes The Indian government plans to modernise the labour regulations in the country in efforts to increase the welfare amongst the workers to align with the labour ecosystem evolution around the world.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment also highlighted that the 29 existing labour laws continue to operate under fragmented, complex and outdated provisions which were drafted between the 1930s and 1950s.

“The reforms will significantly impact sectors such as IT/ITES, manufacturing, MSMEs, gig and platform work, textiles, logistics and hazardous industries, each facing new obligations around wages, social security, safety standards and women’s night-shift participation,” Ramchandani said.

