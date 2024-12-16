Mint Explainer: Why Switzerland withdrew MFN status in its tax treaty with India

“The possibility of the Indian government requesting the Supreme Court to review its earlier decision in the Nestlé case cannot be ruled out," says SR Patnaik, Partner (Head - Taxation) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. "At this stage, the issue is not whether the government would choose to do so, but whether it is willing to accept the Supreme Court’s verdict and decide to ratify all bilateral and multilateral agreements through Parliament to avoid future recurrence of this situation. Additionally, it may be crucial for the government to convince partner countries to accept and align with its position."