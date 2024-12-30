Syria looks to pick up the pieces of its shattered economy
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Dec 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Summary
- The country’s inexperienced leaders are trying to figure out how to revive an economy decimated by sanctions and years of conflict.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
DAMASCUS, Syria—More than a decade of civil war left Syria’s economy in shambles. The country lost billions of dollars in oil exports. Inflation forced Syrians to carry massive wads of cash to pay for basic necessities, and nearly one-third of the country was estimated to suffer from extreme poverty.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less