Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact days after China

Beijing said last week it wanted to join the trade pact, which was originally conceived by then-President Barack Obama to counter China’s influence in the region. His successor, Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of an early version of the deal in 2017. The TPP officially came into effect at the end of 2018, with Japan as the largest economy. President Biden has said the pact needs to be renegotiated before the U.S. would consider joining.