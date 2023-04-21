Taking stock of America’s flagship trade programme for Africa

Lately Mr Bedi’s financiers have all been asking the same question: what will happen in 2025, when AGOA is set to expire? It will be extended, he assures them, as it has been before. The trouble is that Congress has a habit of waiting until the last minute. Already, he has put on hold plans to grow cotton and make his own fabric. If an extension is not enacted this year, then orders from American buyers could start to dip, at the cost of African jobs.