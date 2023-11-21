Economy
Tale of two halves: Goldman sees GDP powered by govt, private sector
Summary
- While government spending will drive growth in the first half, private investment will accelerate after the general election to become the key driver of growth
Investment bank and financial services major Goldman Sachs predicted a higher 6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in FY25, compared to a more sedate 6.2% in FY24. That is more or less in line with the trend that other agencies have also predicted.
