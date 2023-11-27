Economy
Tale of two states: What numbers tell us about AP, Telangana
N Madhavan 10 min read 27 Nov 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Summary
- 10 years on, the bifurcation has worked well for Telangana, but Andhra Pradesh finds itself in a financial quagmire
Hyderabad: Power looms are noisy and the sound, more than 100 decibels that their rotating and sliding mechanical parts make, overwhelms when one enters almost any street in Sircilla. This small town, with a population of just 92,910, about 120 km from Hyderabad, has as many as 30,352 weaving units. Most of them are small; operating inside weavers’ homes, they produce sarees and polyester cloth.
