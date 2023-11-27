Tale of two states: What numbers tell us about AP, Telangana

Between 1960-61 and 2014-15, the quantum of irrigated land remained constant at 4.1 million acres (of the 12 million cultivable land). This, despite the fact that 86% of river Godavari and Krishna’s catchment areas were in Telangana. The lower riparian regions of Andhra and Rayalaseema benefitted the most from the two rivers. Massive power cuts—the region had a power deficit of over 1,000MW at the time of bifurcation—meant that borewells were of little use to irrigate. Farmer suicides were common. People also had no access to drinking water. Debilitating power cuts—six hours a day and a two-day power holiday—meant that there was hardly any industrial development and unemployment was rife, especially among the youth.