Tamil Nadu govt announces 1,000 monthly assistance for women in Budget '23-24

Tamil Nadu govt announces ₹1,000 monthly assistance for women in Budget '23-244 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Terming the assistance scheme a ‘game changer’, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the modalities were being worked out for its implementation and ₹7,000 crore has been set apart for the purpose.
The ₹1000 monthly assistance for eligible women heads of families would be launched in September 2023, the Tamil Nadu government announced in its Budget 2023-24, inching a step closer to fulfilment of its key electoral promise made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.
