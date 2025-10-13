₹15,000 crore investment, 14,000 jobs! Tamil Nadu minister hails Foxconn deal — all you need to know

Tamil Nadu state minister for industries, TRB Rajaa, has hailed the state's “largest ever” number of engineering jobs, after electronics manufacturer Foxconn signed a ₹15,000 crore deal.
In a celebratory post, Rajaa hailed the state's commitment to create jobs, and announced that Foxconn has signed a ₹15,000 crore investment deal, which will also create 14,000 “high value jobs” for engineers in Tamil Nadu.
On October 8, Rajaa also announced that the state has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan's Nissan to employ 100 youth, ANI reported.
Rajaa added that the state is actively working to connect talent with global opportunities. “In just two days, 5,550 meetings were conducted through the AIRDEFCON platform,” he said.
On industrial goals, Rajaa said Tamil Nadu is ambitions in the electric mobility sector and aims to take a leading role in EV manufacturing. “Discussions have been held with companies from Germany, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, potentially paving the way for several new industries to set up operations in the state,” he added.
Prior to this, on September 24, Reliance Consumer Products announced an investment of ₹1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The facility spanning 60 acres would generate 2,000 jobs in the next five years, as per Rajaa.
