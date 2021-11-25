NEW DELHI : Tamil Nadu government has signed investment agreements worth ₹35,200 crore with 59 businesses including Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Adani Enterprises and TVS Motor Co. at an investor meet on Tuesday, said an official statement from the state government.

The agreements signed at an event presided over by Chief minister M K Stalin would create employment opportunities to 76,795 persons, the statement said. This includes 52 projects with a cumulative investment of Rs.34,723 crores and seven others with ₹485 crore investments. The state also kicked off another 13 projects with ₹13,400 crore investments on Tuesday, the statement said.

The projects for which memorandum of understandings were signed on Tuesday include Adani Enterprises’ data centre in Chennai, Larsen & Toubro’s data centre in Kancheepuram and TVS Motor Company’s electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Krishnagiri, the statement showed.

Also, a memorandum of understanding was exchanged for setting up a centre of excellence by Dassault Systems in partnership with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corp., a state agency, the statement said. This is at a cost of Rs.212 crores at Chennai for the benefit of aerospace and defence companies and start-ups. This Centre will also offer skill development of students in the state.

The statement said there was a total investment commitment of Rs.52,549 crores in 82 projects in all with employment opportunities for 92,420 persons. These projects are coming up in 22 districts including Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, Ranipet and Krishnagiri.

Stalin also released the Tamil Nadu fintech policy 2021 which proposes setting up a fintech city in Chennai.

