New Delhi: The ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday said that the Union government has provided tap water to over 5.77 crore rural households in the last two and a half years, under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

As a result, 9 crore rural households in the country have clean tap water supply, the ministry said in a statement. A total of 98 districts, 1,129 blocks, 66,067 Gram Panchayats and 1,36,135 villages have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’, under the scheme, the ministry said.

In Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, every rural household has tap water supply, the data showed. Many more States like Punjab (99%), Himachal Pradesh (92.4%), Gujarat (92%) and Bihar (90%) are on the verge of becoming ‘Har Ghar Jal’ in 2022, the ministry added.

To achieve the task of ensuring a supply of clean tap water in every rural household in the next five years, Rs. 3.6 lakh crore has been allocated. The ‘Har Ghar Har Jal’ scheme was provided ₹60,000 crore in the Union Budget 2022-23, according to the ministry.

In 2021-22, the Budget allocated ₹26,940 crores to states as 15th Finance Commission tied grant for water & sanitation to rural local bodies.

There is an assured funding of ₹1,42,084 crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26. This investment is accelerating economic activities and boosting rural economy, as well as creating employment opportunities in villages.

In the last two years, the tap water supply has increased from 24 lakh (9.3%) to about 1.36 crore (40%) households in 117 aspirational districts. Similarly, more than 1.15 crore households (38%) have been provided with tap water supply in 61 districts affected by Japanese Encephalitis-Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (JE-IES).

In a span of 16 months, 8.46 lakh schools (82%) and 8.67 lakh (78%) anganwadi centre across the country have been provided with potable tap water supply for drinking & cooking mid-day meals, handwashing and use in toilets, under the 100-day campaign by the PM to ensure health of children, the ministry said.

