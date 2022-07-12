Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / Targeted attack on inflation needs to continue: Nirmala Sitharaman

Targeted attack on inflation needs to continue: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
1 min read . 08:17 PM ISTGireesh Chandra Prasad

  • As RBI has estimated, till the start of the second half of the year, both RBI and govt will have to be mindful, Sitharaman said

NEW DELHI :Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that monsoon is having a favourable effect in cooling prices of farm produce and that the government is keeping constant vigil on prices. 

“I see monsoon being favourable to agriculture. Production will be good and rural demand will remain intact," the minister said at a briefing.

“As RBI has estimated, till the start of the second half of the year, both RBI and govt will have to be mindful. We will have to be mindful and watchful how the price movement is. I will keep monitoring item by item to rein in prices for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue," the minister said.

Sitharaman was responding to the June inflation figures released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on Tuesday. Official data showed that consumer price index (CPI) based inflation eased from 7.04% in May to 7.01% in June. Consumer food price inflation eased from 7.97% in May to 7.75% in June. 

