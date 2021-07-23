The FY22 Budget brought down the basic customs duty (BCD) to 50%. However, it introduced an Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC) of 100%, which maintained the overall tariff level unchanged at 150%. “While cess of any kind is not generally considered as a duty of Customs, Section 115 (1) of the Finance Act 2021 refers to AIDC as a duty of Customs, and hence India’s trading partners can take it up during the discussions with their counterparts in the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry," the study said.