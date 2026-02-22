Tariff ruling sends CEOs back to company war rooms

For a few minutes after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s signature tariffs Friday, Ethan Allen Chief Executive Farooq Kathwari felt a jolt of relief. Then a jumble of emails from colleagues began pouring in.

“This is good news for us," a leader in the furniture maker’s Mexico operations wrote. It’s too early to know what this means, the head of merchandising emailed minutes later. The executive followed up soon after: With no guidance from the court on refunds, she said, “businesses must continue to pay."

Now that the Supreme Court has resolved one question about the Trump tariffs, it has left U.S. business leaders awash in a flood of others: Are tariff refunds any closer to reality? Will the possibility of new tariffs under a different legal authority prove costlier? And how to proceed without ruffling the Trump administration—which has staked its economic agenda on tariffs—or customers seeking price breaks?

Many company bosses say they are now spending the weekend digesting legal briefs and the president’s response to game out what comes next. Since the ruling, Trump has announced a new global tariff of 15% under a different legal authority, arguing the levies are necessary to address large trade and balance-of-payments deficits.

“We’ll try to understand it much better," Kathwari said of the days ahead. “It’s a bit complicated."

Mark Mintman, chief financial officer for Kids2, an Atlanta-based manufacturer of baby products and toys, learned of the ruling on vacation in Florida from a string of text messages. Since he was away, he entered the 170-page ruling into ChatGPT for a quick summary, he said.

“My emotional response is muted," said Mintman, given all of the uncertainty and potential additional tariffs. “I’ll take this as a tiny win."

Kids2 sold around half of its potential refund value, which it estimates is around $15 million, to a hedge fund to recoup some of the cost. The fund will also help with any legal action needed to pursue a refund. The uncertainty around refunds “is a big reason we made the agreement," he said.

Calls for refunds

Trade groups for retailers, apparel makers and others said they hoped companies could quickly reclaim billions in tariffs payments. The National Retail Federation called on courts to provide a “seamless process to refund the tariffs to U.S. importers." Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said swift “refunds of the impermissible tariffs" would help more than 200,000 small-business importers.

Some lawyers warned that companies may need to file litigation to get refunds. “It doesn’t appear that it’s going to be automatic," said David Dorey, a partner at law firm Fisher Phillips. “There are open questions about what does that mean and is it worth it?"

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that litigation tied to refunds could stretch for months, if not longer, and lead to little payoff for consumers. “I’ve got a feeling the American people won’t see it," he said at the Economic Club of Dallas.

For Franco Salerno, co-owner of Darianna Bridal & Tuxedo in Warrington, Pa., the immediate worry is whether customers will want money back because bridal-wear prices rose an average 8% to 14% after the tariffs took effect. Many suppliers added a tariff charge to invoices, but a handful simply raised prices without breaking out tariff costs, he said.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh, my God. Every customer on earth is going to demand a refund on their tariffs,’" Salerno said.

Salerno worries that could result in a net loss for his business, which has 13 employees. “I can almost guarantee that some of my suppliers aren’t going to refund me if that’s ordered by the courts," he said.

‘Constantly modeling’

Executives at larger companies have maintained war rooms to analyze the ripple effects of trade policies. In the run-up to the Supreme Court’s decision, many multinationals set up systems, task forces and algorithmic models to help them assess changing trade parameters, including what might happen if the court struck down the levies, said Christoph Schweizer, CEO of Boston Consulting Group.

As a result, “the most sophisticated global companies can simulate the output or the implications of the U.S. ruling within hours," he said. “They are constantly modeling."

Chicken of the Sea International is studying whether the ruling could help revive production at a Georgia canning plant that relies on imported tuna.

The company has been paying duties ranging from 15% to 20% on frozen tuna from Thailand, Vietnam and other countries, costing the company more than $10 million since the fall, Chicken of the Sea President Andy Mecs said. It cut production at the 250-employee plant to four days a week from five because of the higher costs.

“If we had a more cost-efficient operation, we could scale up production," Mecs said.

It can take months, if not years, to adjust supply chains, one reason some companies said they were wary of any sudden moves in response to the ruling.

Tilit, a maker of aprons, pants and other chef and hospitality workwear, moved most of its production to Mexico and Colombia from China after the higher tariffs were imposed. The company is also setting up a new factory in Egypt.

View Full Image Tilit founders Alex McCrery and Jenny Goodman, who would like to recover tariffs paid on an order from China.

Co-founder and CEO Jenny Goodman said she received an all-caps message with a smiling, tearful emoji from her director of operations after the ruling. Her biggest concern: whether Tilit will be able to recover tariffs paid on a special order from China last year.

“It was 40% more expensive than when we originally quoted the project," Goodman said. Tilit hasn’t pursued legal recourse, she said, but “it’s definitely something now to look into."

The court’s decision comes too late for Nils Skiwear, an apparel company in Garden Grove, Calif. The 47-year-old business decided late last year not to move forward with its 2026-2027 line.

“As far as the current management, we are pretty much closing," said Nils President Richard Leffler. “We are open to someone else taking over."

Nils absorbed higher tariff rates last year, triggering a small loss. Factoring them into the sales price would have added another $200 to the cost of a parka priced at $400 to $600. “It was beyond what we would be comfortable with," Leffler said.

The company might have had a better chance of staying in operation had the ruling come in the fall, he said.

“If we knew we would have gotten some money back, there’s a chance we could have moved forward," he said. “It’s just too late."

Write to Chip Cutter at chip.cutter@wsj.com, Ruth Simon at Ruth.Simon@wsj.com and Sarah Nassauer at Sarah.Nassauer@wsj.com