Mint Primer: Has Donald Trump just opened steel import floodgates?

What will be its impact?

The US imports 25% of its steel requirement, most of which comes from Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the European Union, free of any tariffs. In the case of aluminium, 70% of its needs are met by imports, mostly from Canada. These nations will face an immediate impact from the tariffs. It is not clear how these nations will react and whether they will retaliate in any manner. One thing is certain, analysts have pointed out, that these tariffs will increase the cost of steel within America from current levels of $775 per tonne to $900 per tonne.