Tariffs are more than just taxes. They are a tool of geopolitics.
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryDuties on Chinese imports may hurt low-income consumers, but something bigger is at stake: U.S. economic security.
When then-President Donald Trump began his trade wars in 2018, critics issued a three-word indictment: Tariffs are taxes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less