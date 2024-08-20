Tariffs are on the table for US importers, whatever the election outcome
Paul Berger , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Aug 2024, 08:16 PM IST
SummaryU.S. companies are pulling away from China as Democrats and Republicans increasingly impose duties on Beijing.
Until a few years ago, Chinese factories supplied the world with Sharpie retractable pens and Oster blenders.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less