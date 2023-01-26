Tata, JSPL, JSW, Adani, Vedanta may bid for NMDC Steel’s strategic disinvestment3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:57 PM IST
The central government will sell 50.79% of its 60.79% holding in the under-construction steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh for ₹20,000 crore
Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Steel, Adani Group and Vedanta Group are likely to bid for the government’s majority stake in NMDC Steel Ltd, a steel plant separated from India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC Ltd, three people familiar with the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×