Tata Power has received National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) nod for the merger of Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) with itself, according to an exchange filing.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Mumbai bench of the NCLT vide its order dated 31 March 2022, has sanctioned the composite scheme of arrangement between Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd and the Company and their respective shareholders,· under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," Tata Power said.

"A copy of the order issued by the NCLT sanctioning the Scheme is available on the NCLT and the company's Website. The company is awaiting receipt of certified copy of the NCLT order for further process," it said.

The CGPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power and operates the 4000 MW UMPP in Mundra, Gujarat.

The scheme provides for the amalgamation of CGPL with Tata Power and will result in numerous benefits such as streamlining the corporate structure and consolidation of assets and liabilities of CGPL within Tata Power, a more efficient utilization of capital for the enhanced development and growth of the consolidated business in one entity, the statement said.

Further benefits include availing easier financial support, bringing operational efficiencies, and enabling cost savings through legal entity rationalization and consolidation, it stated.

The CGPL is one of India's most energy efficient thermal plants and uses supercritical technology to generate power.

On Friday, Tata Power shares closed 2.77% higher at ₹245.25 apiece on NSE.

