Tata Steel, SAIL run risk of lower margins as ore prices hit multi-month low
Dipali Banka 4 min read 04 Jul 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Integrated steelmakers control the entire value chain and mine their own raw materials, while non-integrated steelmakers source their raw materials from the market.
Mumbai: Steelmakers who also mine their own iron ore, such as Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), are likely to see their margins dip more than their peers as prices of both steel and iron ore are on a downward trend, analysts said.
