Mumbai: Steelmakers who also mine their own iron ore, such as Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) , are likely to see their margins dip more than their peers as prices of both steel and iron ore are on a downward trend, analysts said.

This is because of the fixed costs associated with their mines—in contrast to players like Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd—who buy raw material from third party suppliers, thus exporting a part of the margin squeeze to these vendors.

In essence, owning iron ore and coal mines, which helps these integrated companies earn better margins than their peers when the going is good, is becoming like a millstone around their necks in a slowdown.

“The integrated steelmakers will see a higher fall in margins than the non-integrated steelmakers as non-integrated players will see some benefit of iron ore prices coming down," said Manav Gogia, analyst at Yes Securities. The drop in margins should be visible in the second quarter of this fiscal year, he said.

Analysts at BigMint, a market intelligence firm, concurred.

“As steel prices and raw materials continue to stay under pressure, JSW Steel's Ebitda will be better than Tata Steel's Ebitda," an executive at BigMint said. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities believe steel prices are likely to remain under pressure because global demand is weak and domestic steel is being sold at a premium to imports. Besides, there are seasonal slowdowns accompanying declining construction activity in the monsoon.

“Non-integrated players are better placed amid the ongoing weakness in prices and costs," the Kotak analysts said in a report last week referring to Jindal Power and Steel and JSW Steel. However, they expect margins to sequentially improve in the April-June quarter. They did not comment on margins in the July-September quarter.

In addition, raw materials like iron ore and coking coal are getting cheaper, and global supply is improving, which means prices could fall even more in the coming weeks.

Integrated steelmakers control the entire value chain and mine their own raw materials, while non-integrated steelmakers source their raw materials from the market.

Among domestic steel companies, Tata Steel had the highest Ebitda per tonne of the alloy produced last fiscal. The company had a per-tonne Ebida of ₹13,307 compared wth ₹12,004 for JSPL, ₹8,220 for JSW Steel and ₹5,877 for SAIL.

In FY26, the brokerage expects Tata Steel to maintain its margin lead in the industry at ₹15,126 of EBITDA per tonne. However, JSW and JSPL are expected to narrow their margin deficit with the Asia's oldest steelmaker.

The steel industry contributes nearly 2% of GDP, and is considered the backbone of India’s industrial and economic growth. JSW Steel is the largest steelmaker by capacity, followed by Tata Steel, SAIL and JSPL.

Tata Steel and SAIL have owned captive mines for decades. Tata Steel gets almost all of its iron ore and nearly 21% of coal requirements from its mines in Jharkhand Odissha for steel manufacturing, while the rest is imported.

SAIL has 15 iron ore mines in Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, meeting all the requirements of SAIL steel plants. SAIL also has 4 coal mines.

Other steelmakers such as JSW and JSPL are also keen on bidding for mines if they are available at a reasonable price. JSW joint managing director Jayant Acharya told analysts in January that it would be bidding for all new mines coming up for auction in Karnataka and Goa.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL and JSPL did not respond to Mint's emails and calls seeking comment.

The benchmark price for hot-rolled coils, which are used in automobile parts and consumer durables, fell to a four-month low to ₹50,700 per tonne in June, about 5% lower than its peak in April. The price of rebars, used in infrastructure and housing, has plunged 13% from its previous high in April to an eleven-month low to Rs.50,700 in June, reflecting a sharper correction in what is called the long products segment, as per Big Mint database.

“Long product prices have seen a sharper correction compared to flat products, because the government imposed safeguard duties on imports in March, which predominantly affect flat steel products," said Dhruv Goel, chief executive officer of Big Mint.

Flat products refer to sheets of steel available as coils or slabs. Long steel includes rods, wires and bars.

To be sure, the steelmakers have been facing headwinds and clocked lower revenues since last year due to Chinese steel dumping in India. Chinese steel is available at a discount of about 5% or more, and sometimes as high as 10% compared with domestic prices.

Government data shows India’s steel imports in FY25 rose to 9.5 million tonnes, the highest since FY16, and exports crashed to a decade's low of 5 million tonnes. India became a net importer of the metal as last year the country's steel trade deficit hit a 10-year high of 4.5 million tonnes, Mint reported on 21 April.

The government imposed a 12% safeguard duty on steel imports in a move to protect the domestic steel industry in May.

Major steel-using sectors such as automotive and construction are expected to benefit from the price drop as they will have lower input costs.

“They have slowed down on their purchases as they think that the steel prices will correct more," said Goel.