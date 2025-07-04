The benchmark price for hot-rolled coils, which are used in automobile parts and consumer durables, fell to a four-month low to ₹50,700 per tonne in June, about 5% lower than its peak in April. The price of rebars, used in infrastructure and housing, has plunged 13% from its previous high in April to an eleven-month low to Rs.50,700 in June, reflecting a sharper correction in what is called the long products segment, as per Big Mint database.