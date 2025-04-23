Tax Alert: Wristwatch, paintings, home theatres worth over ₹10 lakh to attract tax collection at source

Tax collected at source: India's central taxation body, the Ministry of Finance's Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), announced that people who are purchasing wrist watches, art pieces, and collectable coins, among other things, over ₹10 lakh will have to pay tax collection at source (TCS) of the purchase, according to an official government notification.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
