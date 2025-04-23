Tax Alert: Wristwatch, paintings, home theatres worth over ₹10 lakh to attract tax collection at source

Items like the purchase of a Wristwatch, paintings, and home theatres, among others, above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh will be subject to a tax collected at source (TCS).
Tax collected at source: India's central taxation body, the Ministry of Finance's Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), announced that people who are purchasing wrist watches, art pieces, and collectable coins, among other things, over 10 lakh will have to pay tax collection at source (TCS) of the purchase, according to an official government notification. 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

