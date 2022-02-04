NEW DELHI : There is a case for widening the direct tax base while the central and state governments are on the same page as far as further GST reforms are concerned, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said in a post-budget interview. The policy emphasis on greater tax compliance and revenue augmentation comes in the context of scaled-up public spending and the government’s medium-term fiscal consolidation plans. Edited excerpts:

Revenue receipts from all classes of taxes are expected to exceed initial budget estimates in FY22. What is contributing to this?

It shows that the economy has bounced back. Secondly, greater tax compliance is taking place. Thirdly, the departments are sharing the information they have with the taxpayer, because of which the taxpayer is also paying taxes correctly. Ease of taxpaying has also helped. All these factors combined would have resulted in good numbers. Besides, the profitability of the larger firms has gone up. The increase in corporate tax receipts is because of that. Personal income tax collection has also seen an increase. GST and customs duty receipts have increased. We reduced excise duty, still, revenue collection is robust.

The number of income taxpayers and, within tax return filers, those with a net tax outgo, are limited in a country of 1.4 billion. This needs more diversification, doesn’t it?

I completely agree. Now we are expanding the TDS collection. We collect TDS plus returns from 110 million people while return filers are 70 million. That is, 40 million people are paying TDS but are not filing returns. We are trying to expand the tax base. We are saying that people who do not file returns in a particular year will pay double the TDS. All these will definitely expand the tax base. Also, now we are collecting a lot of information, which we are putting in the annual information system. It will encourage compliance.

Two ministerial panels are examining GST rate and slab rationalization and other improvements. What is the progress?

The committee report has not come. Once the report comes, which we expect by the end of this month or the next, we will take it to GST Council. I think there is a realization that this needs to be done. Tax rate rationalization would mean some increase somewhere, some reduction somewhere and removal of some exemptions and correction of inverted duty structure. Let us see what the committees suggest. They are going very deep into it. I do not see there is any discord between them and us (the state governments and Centre). States are also very happy to make improvements. They are also happy that we have done some work on the back end and improved tax collections. That also helps them. (With improved tax collection of the central government, states’ share in absolute terms go up). I am very optimistic that we will be able to settle this issue.

How do you see the quality of government spending?

It is a growth-oriented budget with employment as the underlying theme. Capital investment is something on which the government has sent out a message. It has gone up.

Capital investment has more than doubled in the past three years. That is a huge thing. As a percentage of GDP, it has crossed 4%. (Centre’s effective capital expenditure is estimated at ₹10.68 trillion in FY23, which is about 4.1% of GDP.) Growth should come from there, with the heavy lifting by the government and private investments following. Also, ₹1 trillion is being given to states out of that (the total effective capital expenditure of the Centre). This is a 50-year interest-free loan, over and above normal borrowings of the states. States will spend this fund. This will have a multiplier effect. That is a huge story. Besides, expenditure (allocation for FY23) has ensured that it has taken care of all the other sectors, be it health, education, food and fertilizer subsidy and the MGNREGA scheme (on rural job guarantee). There is a commitment on the part of the ministry that if more money is needed for any of these activities, the same will be provided. The other thing is the government has been fiscally prudent. We had said 9.5% (fiscal deficit as a share of GDP initially estimated for FY21), and we came to 9.2% (as per actuals). From 9.2%, we will come to 6.9% (revised estimate of fiscal deficit for FY22). This will be the largest reduction of fiscal deficit I think we have seen in independent India. From 6.9%, we are showing you 6.4% in FY23. You have to take into account the fact that the actual deficit is only 6%. This ₹1 trillion going to states accounts for 0.4%. Otherwise, the Centre has been prudent to reduce its fiscal deficit to 6%. But we wanted to support the states; we wanted to support the economy. So we said 6.4%. We are also giving a glide path that will go down to 4.5% by FY26. While we are constrained for resources, we are conscious of the fact that we have to ensure that our debt to GDP does not blow up to that level. Even if the fiscal deficit is more, it is going to capital expenditure. So these are very big positives for budget as a message.

What is the uptake in the loans to states for capital spending?

States were very happy with the scheme that started with ₹15,000 crore in the current fiscal. So we raised it to ₹1 trillion. It helps in many ways. Capital expenditure will happen. States will get funds. Infrastructure will come up in states. The economy will get a boost.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.