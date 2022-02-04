Tax base must be widened, says revenue secretary Bajaj

Capital investment has more than doubled in the past three years. That is a huge thing. As a percentage of GDP, it has crossed 4%. (Centre’s effective capital expenditure is estimated at ₹10.68 trillion in FY23, which is about 4.1% of GDP.) Growth should come from there, with the heavy lifting by the government and private investments following. Also, ₹1 trillion is being given to states out of that (the total effective capital expenditure of the Centre). This is a 50-year interest-free loan, over and above normal borrowings of the states. States will spend this fund. This will have a multiplier effect. That is a huge story. Besides, expenditure (allocation for FY23) has ensured that it has taken care of all the other sectors, be it health, education, food and fertilizer subsidy and the MGNREGA scheme (on rural job guarantee). There is a commitment on the part of the ministry that if more money is needed for any of these activities, the same will be provided. The other thing is the government has been fiscally prudent. We had said 9.5% (fiscal deficit as a share of GDP initially estimated for FY21), and we came to 9.2% (as per actuals). From 9.2%, we will come to 6.9% (revised estimate of fiscal deficit for FY22). This will be the largest reduction of fiscal deficit I think we have seen in independent India. From 6.9%, we are showing you 6.4% in FY23. You have to take into account the fact that the actual deficit is only 6%. This ₹1 trillion going to states accounts for 0.4%. Otherwise, the Centre has been prudent to reduce its fiscal deficit to 6%. But we wanted to support the states; we wanted to support the economy. So we said 6.4%. We are also giving a glide path that will go down to 4.5% by FY26. While we are constrained for resources, we are conscious of the fact that we have to ensure that our debt to GDP does not blow up to that level. Even if the fiscal deficit is more, it is going to capital expenditure. So these are very big positives for budget as a message.