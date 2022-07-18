Tax changes, higher nominal GDP to improve FY23 fiscal outcome: India Ratings

The government aims to contain fiscal deficit at 6.4% of GDP in FY23. In 2021-22, fiscal deficit was at 6.7% of GDP, better than 6.9% estimated in the budget, largely on the back of higher-than-expected revenue mop-up and nominal GDP growth
BENGALURU: Fiscal policy measures announced by Centre, including windfall tax on crude oil production, will help improve government revenues and contain fiscal deficit in the current financial year ending March 2023 (FY23), according to India Ratings and Research.
The government aims to contain fiscal deficit at 6.4% of GDP in FY23. In 2021-22, fiscal deficit was at 6.7% of GDP, better than 6.9% estimated in the budget, largely on the back of higher-than-expected revenue mop-up and nominal GDP growth, which is the denominator.
The government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 per litre and ₹6 per litre, respectively in May and raised import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% to arrest widening current account deficit and the rupee's record decline against the US dollar. It also imposed export tariffs on petrol, diesel, and jet fuel besides slapping windfall taxes on crude production to boost domestic supplies and rein in imports.
“The fiscal policy measures announced by the union government in the first quarter will help improve its revenue and contain the fiscal deficit in FY23… Furthermore, the first measure (reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel), although targeted to contain the raging inflation, would affect the government revenue, while the other three measures are aimed at shoring up the government’s revenue and curtailing the current account deficit," said India Ratings.
It said elevated levels of inflation means higher nominal GDP, this would help the government collect higher tax revenues.
“Assuming a tax to GDP ratio of 7.5% (same as union budget FY23) and additional net revenue from these measures, India Ratings estimates tax revenues in FY23 may come in at ₹20.70 trillion as against the budgeted ₹19.35 trillion. This means an additional tax revenue (factoring in all the announced tax changes) of ₹1.35 trillion in FY23 than budgeted," said the note.
It added that revenue would be under pressure on the back of likely lower dividends and profits from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).
“Non-tax revenue was budgeted at ₹2.69 trillion in FY23. Under-recoveries for oil marketing CPSEs due to their inability to pass on increases in fuel prices along with a hit on the margins of crude oil producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited’s and Oil India Limited would result in a lower dividend income for the government. Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has transferred 69.4% yoy lower surplus to the union government. All in all, India Ratings expects non-tax revenue to be lower around 5% than the budgeted amount for FY23," as per the note.