Tax changes, higher nominal GDP to improve FY23 fiscal outcome: India Ratings

“Non-tax revenue was budgeted at ₹2.69 trillion in FY23. Under-recoveries for oil marketing CPSEs due to their inability to pass on increases in fuel prices along with a hit on the margins of crude oil producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited’s and Oil India Limited would result in a lower dividend income for the government. Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has transferred 69.4% yoy lower surplus to the union government. All in all, India Ratings expects non-tax revenue to be lower around 5% than the budgeted amount for FY23," as per the note.