A massive tax shortfall and slower growth loom, but the Centre's budget math still works

There are several factors that will aid the lower debt or lower fiscal deficit as percentage of GDP, economists said. First, nominal GDP growth is expected to be higher as inflation is expected to rise to around 4%. Second, dividends and disinvestments are expected to remain strong even next year.



The tax shortfall this year may, however, prompt the government to opt for a conservative estimate for next year, especially since signals for a sustainable uptick in consumption are not yet visible. While non-tax revenues are expected to keep government finances comfortable going into the next financial year, a consumption boost, stronger growth, and broadening of the tax base will be key to faster consolidation or larger outlays for schemes.