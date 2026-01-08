The budget is around the corner, and the government is staring at a massive tax shortfall. To make matters worse, nominal GDP growth is likely to be slower than anticipated in 2025-26.
A massive tax shortfall and slower growth loom, but the Centre's budget math still works
SummaryThe government has managed to diversify its revenue sources, which will insulate it against massive tax shortfalls in FY26. Budget 2026 can continue to aim for a lower target in FY27.
