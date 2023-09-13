Tax Cuts Are Here to Stay—And So Are Exploding Budget Deficits
Richard Rubin ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 9 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:26 PM IST
SummaryIn recent decades, Republicans and Democrats alike have been reluctant to raise taxes on the overwhelming majority of Americans, or to curb spending.
WASHINGTON—President Biden and Republicans are gearing up for a hyperbolic election-year battle over extending the 2017 law that lowered taxes for individuals and businesses. Ignore the noise. Most of the fight is already over, and tax cuts are winning again.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less