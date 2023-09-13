Tax Cuts Are Here to Stay—And So Are Exploding Budget Deficits

This all attests to a rarely appreciated but significant dynamic: Just as both parties agree that Social Security and Medicare, the two biggest federal spending programs, must not be touched, they also agree that income taxes on the overwhelming majority of Americans can go down but never up. That tacit, politically popular consensus keeps tax revenue as a share of the economy flat or declining in the long run while spending’s share rises. It also locks in a permanent budget imbalance that both parties bemoan but neither seems eager to change.