Tax order raises foreign investors’ woes

Until now, foreign entities filing their capital gains in India could choose between Section 48 and Section 112, depending on the more advantageous provision in a given case, tax experts said. However, ITAT has now ruled the taxpayer was not at liberty to choose. “We also find no merits in the assessee’s submission that if the case of the assessee is governed under two provisions of the Act, then it has the right to choose to be taxed under the provision which leaves him with a lesser tax burden," said the ITAT in the judgement dated 15 March. The tribunal also added that Section 112 was a special provision in the Indian tax law while Section 48 was a general provision. Hence, whenever the conditions of a special provision are triggered, the special provision should override the general provisions.