Tax rate revamp on GST Council agenda; India to push FATF to grey list Pakistan
SummaryAny tax relief on GST could help in boosting demand for goods and services in the economy, complementing the boost from plentiful monsoon rains and the income tax relief to the middle class offered in this year’s annual budget.
New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will review proposals for tax rate rejig at its next meeting to be held within a couple of months to see how best to simplify the indirect tax regime and to support consumption demand, a person informed about Centre-state discussions said.