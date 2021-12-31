Tax rate hike on textiles deferred

Sitharaman said taxation of items used in textiles and apparels, which was the only issue before the Council for discussion on Friday, will be further examined by a ministerial panel led by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai which is reviewing tax rates and slabs. “It was decided today in the emergency meeting of the Council that textile will be placed before the committee to be considered along with other items which are anyway being reviewed," the minister said. The ministerial committee will submit its report in February which will be circulated to all ministers and subsequent to that, GST Council meeting will be held either in February end or sometime in March where the committee’s report covering every item needing duty correction will be discussed, the minister explained.